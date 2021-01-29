Coronavirus Tracker: Number of local patients hospitalized for COVID-19 takes largest drop since pandemic began

Facts not fear: We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : On Thursday, 1,752 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 166,022. 20 new deaths were also reported, raising the local death toll to 2,027.

: On Thursday, 1,752 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 166,022. 20 new deaths were also reported, raising the local death toll to 2,027. Hays County : On Thursday, officials reported 192 new cases in the county and four additional COVID-related fatalities. As of Thursday, there are a total of 14,911 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll rose to 185. Officials estimate 12,368 residents have recovered, while 2,358 are still ill with the virus.

: On Thursday, officials reported 192 new cases in the county and four additional COVID-related fatalities. As of Thursday, there are a total of 14,911 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll rose to 185. Officials estimate 12,368 residents have recovered, while 2,358 are still ill with the virus. Comal County: On Thursday, officials reported 109 new cases and no additional COVID-related fatalities. There are a total of 7,999 cases, including 4,296 confirmed and 3,690 probable cases, while 242 county residents have died due to COVID-19 complications. The county estimates 7,039 residents have recovered, while 718 are still ill with the virus.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 1,752 new coronavirus cases in Bexar County. In all, 166,022 Bexar County residents have been diagnosed with the virus, while the seven-day moving average dipped to 1,459.

Nirenberg also reported 20 new coronavirus-related deaths, for a total of 2,027 in the county since the pandemic began. In January alone, 422 Bexar County residents' deaths have been reported.

Meanwhile, Thursday saw a drastic drop in hospitalizations in the past day. 65 fewer coronavirus hospitalizations on Thursday compared to Wednesday, for a concurrent total of 1,276. That represents the biggest single-day drop since the pandemic began and the lowest number of hospitalized patients since January 4.

The number of patients in intensive care rose by three in the last 24 hours, to 397 patients, while 249 patients are on ventilators. 132 new patients were admitted in the last 24 hours. 31.5% of hospitalized patients in Bexar County have COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 18,220 on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 14,445 new confirmed cases, 2,929 new probable cases, and 846 cases attributed to backlogged test results not yet reported (more details can be found at the top of this page).

Thursday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 2.31 million.

Meanwhile, state health authorities reported another 471 deaths from coronavirus complications in Texas. That marks the highest number of fatalities reported across the state in a single day since the pandemic began, a grave milestone Texas has set twice in back-to-back days. In all, 35,639 Texans have died from COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment for their symptoms throughout Texas decreased on Wednesday by 415. The concurrent total stands at 12,380.

The state estimates that about 1.894 million Texans have recovered, while 364,220 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been at least 128,973 cumulative cases among staff and students across the state through January 17. That number comprises 81,118 positive student cases and 47,885 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA releases new data on school cases on Fridays.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

San Antonio operates several no-cost testing locations, including two walk-up locations open Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

Cuellar Community Center

5626 San Fernando St.

San Antonio, TX 78237

Ramirez Community Center

1011 Gillette Blvd.

San Antonio, TX 78224

Additionally, Freeman Coliseum offers drive-through no-cost testing from Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made either online or by calling (833) 213-0643.