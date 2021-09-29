Wilson County Sheriff's Office looking for woman wanted in connection with a shooting

The Wilson County Sheriff's Department is looking for a woman who they say shot another woman Wednesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., the WCSO responded to the 1000 block of County Road 108 for a shooting.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, witnesses told them the suspect was 24-year-old Jodie Renae Morrison who fled the scene. Officials say the victim and suspect knew each other, according to witness accounts.

WCSO said a K9, aircraft and drone search was conducted but Morrison was not found.

Witnesses reported that Morrison was last seen running down the driveway away from the scene towards County Road 108 near the intersection of County Road 112, WCSO said.

Morrison is described as a 5’9, 130 pound female with a brown/blonde hair cut short (men’s style). She was last seen wearing a pink/maroon colored jacket/hoodie over a black shirt and black and white leggings.

It is believed Morrison is very familiar with the area and may be utilizing the dense brush and properties in the area to remain concealed.

WCSO said they believed Morrison was no longer armed when she fled the scene but she should still be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

The victim was transported via EMS to SAMMC where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The incident is under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

A warrant has been obtained for the arrest of Jodi Morrison for the offense of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.