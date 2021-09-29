Argument between new coworkers at steel supply company ends with one stabbed, one arrested

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed by a coworker at a steel supply company on the west side, police said. The attack happened early Wednesday morning.
According to the San Antonio Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. they responded to the scene at Triple S Steel Supply, located at 2000 West Thompson Place.
Investigators said a man in his 40s was training a man in his 20s on how to do a job at the factory. That's when an argument broke out between the two, then escalated to physical violence, police said.
SAPD said the man in his 20s pulled out a knife and stabbed the other employee who is in his 40s. The victim was transported to University Hospital. The suspect took off from the scene, but police quickly caught up with him and took him into custody. He is facing an aggravated assault charge.