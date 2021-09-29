Argument between new coworkers at steel supply company ends with one stabbed, one arrested

The attack happened on the west side when a man in his 20s (who was getting trained by a man in his 40s) took out a knife and stabbing the older man, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed by a coworker at a steel supply company on the west side, police said. The attack happened early Wednesday morning.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. they responded to the scene at Triple S Steel Supply, located at 2000 West Thompson Place.

Investigators said a man in his 40s was training a man in his 20s on how to do a job at the factory. That's when an argument broke out between the two, then escalated to physical violence, police said.