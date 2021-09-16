Woman arrested for murdering grandmother in Jourdanton, police say

Two women related to the woman were arrested and charged after her body was discovered Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Two women were arrested after the body of a 75-year-old woman was discovered Wednesday, the Jourdanton Police Department said.

Just after 10:30 a.m., Jourdanton Police Department responded to the 700 block of Fig Street for the welfare check of an elderly woman that had not been seen in "some time," JPD said.

Officers and workers from Adult Protective Services arrived at the location and spoke to the granddaughter and daughter who lived with the woman. They told officers that the woman was at the residence and was "hurt."

Officers found the woman's body in a bedroom with stab wounds to the torso, police said. It appeared that the woman had been dead for at least a week and the victim was identified as a 75-year-old woman.

After interviewing the two women, Carpenter's granddaughter, 25-year-old Marlena Jaramillo, confessed to killing her grandmother, police said.

Carpenter's daughter, 49-year-old Roberta Carpenter, admitted that she knew of the stabbing, but chose to not contact authorities, police said.