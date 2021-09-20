Man taken to hospital in critical condition after cutting downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a cutting downtown on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
SAPD PIO Jennifer Rodriguez said that around 1:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Avenue E for a cutting and found an adult male, possibly in his 40s, suffering from multiple lacerations.
Second adult male involved in the altercation was spotted by a witness heading toward Broadway, where police detained him for questioning.
Authorities said that this appeared to be an argument over property that escalated, and investigators are working to determine who was the aggressor and who was the victim. A weapon was recovered at the scene.