Man taken to hospital in critical condition after cutting downtown

Authorities said that this appeared to be an argument over property that escalated, and they detained another man who they believe was involved in the altercation.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a cutting downtown on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD PIO Jennifer Rodriguez said that around 1:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Avenue E for a cutting and found an adult male, possibly in his 40s, suffering from multiple lacerations.

Second adult male involved in the altercation was spotted by a witness heading toward Broadway, where police detained him for questioning.