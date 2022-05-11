New soda shop business brings flavorful drink options to north San Antonio

This is more than just your average Sprite. A new shop called Drank offers a mix of flavors to give you a one-of-a-kind taste.

SAN ANTONIO — When Texas native Roman Huerta came back to the Lone Star state for a visit from Utah, he was instantly reminded of how hot Texas gets. It was then and there that the idea for a refreshing business was born.

"So this is Drank., as it says here, we are the Lone Star soda shop," Huerta said. "So, I am blessed to come back to Texas. I've been away for a while, {and} I am a native here. I saw the rise of soda shops in Utah and was like we need something refreshing to drink and there's just nothing like that here. I'm just like, lets bring that to San Antonio."

And he did! Coming back with him and his family was the final idea for their new bubbly business.

"We have exciting flavors like SA Town which has cheesecake, strawberry puree and cream. That one is super delicious," Huerta said. "We have all the flavors you could want.”

Literally. With a menu this big, here’s a place to start..

"So, the other super popular one is La Chancla and that one has the mango, pineapple, guava puree and its super delicious," Huerta added.

Drank is holding its grand opening Saturday, Nov. 5, and Huerta has his sight set on big things.

"At least 1,000 people," Huerta said referring to the amount of customers he would like to attend the grand opening. "I don't know if that’s too low or too high but, I don't know, 1,000 sounds good."