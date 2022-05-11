New Orleans-style food truck serving gumbo, catfish, loaded banana pudding | Neighborhood Eats

The truck moves around. But, normally, they're in the Schertz-Cibolo area.

SCHERTZ, Texas — We all know Mardi Gras happens once a year. But, one Texas food truck serving New Orleans style cuisine is bringing the party year-round with their unique, fun foods. We checked out NOLA Bayou Bites on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series.

The truck moves around. But, normally, they're in the Schertz-Cibolo area. They typically post their schedule on their social media page. And they've gained a loyal following.

"I always tell people, 'You should go to New Orleans, if you haven't. And once you have it there, and come back, we can take care of you,'" said owner and operator April Washington.

They serve at events all around town, and their most popular item is The Bayou Bowl.

"It is eight ounces of dirty rice, five to seven ounce catfish fillet, fried or blackened, with about three to four ounces of crawfish etouffee over the top," said Washington.

And if you make it deluxe, they add six jump shrimp to the bowl.

The Catfish Plate

The Gumbo

The grilled cheese sandwiches

And for a little kick, they make their Boudin Balls.

"It's got pork and rice with lots of good spices. And it tastes 24 hours to make," said Washington.

And for something a bit sweeter -- The Bread Pudding Balls.

"You get cranberry, pineapple and pecan," said Washington. "You get the moist inside and a crispy crunch on the outside."

But the dessert that is a crowd-favorite -- The Banana Pudding Supreme.

As for owning this business, it’s hard work. But Washington said that the reward is worth it. "I love to do it because it makes people happy and it makes me happy and it's mine. It's family. It's our family."

She said her customers are like family, as well as her co-workers, like her friend Pat, who has "been there with me the whole time. It makes me smile. So, every day it's worth it."

Click here for more information on NOLA Bayou Bites.