Texas Diaper Bank doubles its efforts to help

Diapers, incontinence, and period products are essential for many families, but inflation is making it hard for some to afford those basics.

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Diaper Bank has been serving San Antonio families since 2013, but just recently because of the financial stress the pandemic and high inflation have put on many families, it is increasing its services.

“Ready, all aboard. Choo, Choo,” said Angela Sanchez Urena as she plays with a toy train along with her almost two-year-old son Steven Christian.

She recently got on board with the Texas Diaper Bank after thinking she might not qualify. She did and she received 300 diapers for her son after enrolling.

“It’s actually been fun changing his diaper in a sense, knowing that it’s a small thing but it’s really a big blessing,” Sanchez Urena said.

The Texas Diaper Bank supplied her with six weeks of diapers, saving her about $90.

“Then she kind of surprised me when she was like OK, the next time we’ll be delivering,” said Sanchez Urena.

She is likely to be even more surprised when that diaper delivery arrives at her home. It will be even larger, double in fact, which will save her even more. Instead of six packages of diapers, 12 packages will come.

“Diapers are so expensive,” Sanchez Urena said. “Every little blessing is amazing."

“We know that families are struggling,” said Jorge Medina, the Texas Diaper Bank CEO. “There are still many individuals that are unemployed and with the rising cost of gas and other rising costs of living expenses, we really want to make a difference and we really want to help families deeper.”

Plus, the Texas Diaper Bank includes other items in its deliveries like cleaning products and clothing.

“We distributed bathroom tissue last month,” Medina said. “We have some hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies.”

“That’s a high stack,” said Sanchez Urena as she and her son played with blocks.

She also said the diaper bank is stacking up the blessings for her and her son.

“Every little bit helps with these babies,” Sanchez Urena said.

The Texas Diaper Bank not only provides baby diapers but also adult incontinence and period products.

The Texas Diaper Banks serves families in crisis or low-income families. Enroll online for diapers, incontinence, or period assistance, call 210-731-8168, or email help@texasdiaperbank.org.