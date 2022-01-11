Military members to get free entry into San Antonio Zoo in November

Up to four guests can also get 50% off of an admission ticket on the day of the visit.

SAN ANTONIO — Military members will be getting free admission into the San Antonio Zoo throughout the entire month of November, the zoo says.

Active duty, retired and veterans along with National Guard members and reserves can get free admission into the zoo with proper ID. Up to four guests can also get 50% off of an admission ticket on the day of the visit.

The zoo said USAA has made the offer possible and the free admissions are a tribute to those who sacrifice their life for the country.

Military members will also be able to enjoy Zoo Lights which will take place November 19. To learn more, click here.

