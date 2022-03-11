Police investigating 'suspicious death' outside west-side apartment complex

A person saw what appeared to be a body lying in a parking space at an apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department provided information about a "suspicious" death that took place on the city's west side.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. on Friday. Authorities provided information in the 2600 block of Westward Drive.

Police said the information is preliminary and therefore subject to change. It is an active investigation.

A person saw what appeared to be a body lying in a parking space at an apartment complex. They called for help and authorities confirmed it was a person who had passed away.

Homicide detectives are working on the case. SAPD was unable to provide if the victim was a man or a woman, their age, if weapons were involved, and if that person died at the complex, or at another location.