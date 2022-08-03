x
Man arrested on gun charges after 2-year-old San Antonio girl dies from accidental shooting

Joshua Christopher Ramirez, 32, was arrested and federally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

SAN ANTONIO — A 32-year-old man was arrested nearly a month after a 2-year-old girl fatally shot herself in the head with a gun that the suspect, a felon, wasn't legally allowed to have, the Department of Justice said Thursday. 

On Feb. 18, authorities previously said, Juelz Emily Gonzalez was rushed to the hospital after she somehow got hold of the .40-caliber handgun and shot herself. She battled her injuries for over a week before dying. 

During the investigation, it was reported that the child shot herself with a gun belonging to her mother's boyfriend, Joshua Christopher Ramirez. When police later searched his residence, they found a duffel bag with the illegal gun. 

Ramirez has been federally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, following his prior conviction. He could go to prison for up to 10 years if convicted. 

