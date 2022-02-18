SAPD: 2-year-old girl shot in southeast San Antonio

No one has been arrested as of yet; authorities say their investigation is in the early stages.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say a 2-year-old San Antonio child is in critical condition after she was shot in the head on the southeast side Friday night.

San Antonio Police Department Spokesperson Ricardo Guzman said they're working to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, but said the toddler's mother is the one who called authorities and is cooperating.

It's also unknown how many shots were fired in the incident, which unfolded along the 100 block of Dublin.

"We're looking for anybody who might be involved, any potential evidence," Guzman said. "We're not looking for a suspect at this time."