San Antonio River Walk one of twenty finalists in running for best river walk in country

SAN ANTONIO — What city has the best downtown riverwalk in the country? If you're from the Alamo City, you obviously think we have the best one, but other cities across the country are voting now and they say differently.

San Antonio is among the top 20 finalists in USA Today's 10Best Riverwalks across the U.S.

While we're currently in the No. 5 spot as of Thursday, you can help secure the number one spot by voting now and every day up until noon on February 6.

The 10 winning riverwalks will be announced on Friday, Feb. 17.

Our River Walk has a history that dates back back to 1937 when the Texas Legislature created the San Antonio River Authority. The tourist detination is packed with restaurants, bars, hotels and an outdoor amphitheater. Pedestrian paths run on both sides making it really easy to get to the restauirants and bars and a series of picturesque stone footbridges span the water.

We even have water taxis to shuttle folks along the canal. Plus you can walk just about anywhere, including the Alamo.

Other cities in the running are the Tampa Bay Riverwalk, Waterfront Park in Louisville, Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati, Mississippi Riverwalk, Milwaukee RiverWalk, Canal Walk in Indianapolis and more.

Which downtown riverwalk do you think should be number one?

CLICK HERE to vote now.

