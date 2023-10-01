Fiesta San Antonio to feature one nonprofit organization per day until start of Fiesta 2023

Fiesta is often called the "Party with a Purpose" because each event benefits scholarships and charitable organization.

SAN ANTONIO — The countdown begins! Tuesday, Jan. 10, marks 100 days until Fiesta 2023, and to celebrate, Fiesta San Antonio will highlight one nonprofit organization per day until the big event in April.

Fiesta 2023 takes place April 20-30. Fiesta is often called the "Party with a Purpose" because each event benefits scholarships and charitable organization.

Fiesta San Antonio said that starting Tuesday, and for the next 100 days, they will feature an official Fiesta event organization each day until Fiesta begins on April 20.

You can already start making your Fiesta plans. The organization has a calendar of events on its website.

