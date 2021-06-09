Video shows 'persons of interest' in Santikos Palladium Theater stabbing

The San Antonio Police Department released the video on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department released a video showing two people who may be involved in a stabbing that took place at Santikos Palladium movie theater.

Police say a 32-year-old woman was stabbed several times around 11 p.m. Saturday. It happened as she was walking down the hallway between theaters. Police say the man came up and attacked her.

The video was posted to Twitter. It reads, "We need your help identifying these two individuals in this video. They are persons of interest in the stabbing of a woman at The Palladium Theater over the weekend. If you have any information on these individuals, call detectives at 210-207-7635 or 210-207-7737."

PLEASE RT: We need your help identifying these two individuals in this video. They are persons of interest in the stabbing of a woman at The Palladium Theater over the weekend. If you have any information on these individuals, call detectives at 210-207-7635 or 210-207-7737. pic.twitter.com/4HdsC6Fcyo — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 9, 2021

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“I realized I’m the only person at like the Icee snack bar machine area and I start looking around and basically you see a bunch of police officers running in," José Bouquette, a movie-goer, said.

Bouquette said he wasn't sure what happened when he walked out of the theater. He said he walked out of one movie, but felt like he'd walked into another one.

“It’s scary but at the end of the day, you’re just glad it wasn’t something worse," Bouquette said.

Bouquette said he's glad the woman is in stable condition now and said he'll be back for another movie soon. He said unfortunately, this is the world we live in.

“I guess like in the back of your head but you push it down and you’re like ‘oh I’m going to be fine. I try to be optimistic about it," Bouquette said.