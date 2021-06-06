Woman stabbed at Santikos Palladium movie theater

Police say it happened as the woman was walking in the hallway between theaters.

SAN ANTONIO — It was a frightening night at the movies for some folks in a northwest San Antonio movie theater on Saturday. The San Antonio Police Department responded to a call that someone had been stabbed.

Police say a 32-year-old woman was stabbed several times. It happened as she was walking down the hallway between theaters. Police say the man came up and attacked her.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers said there weren't any witnesses, but surveillance video revealed a suspect.

“I realized I’m the only person at like the Icee snack bar machine area and I start looking around and basically you see a bunch of police officers running in," José Bouquette, a movie-goer, said.

Bouquette said he wasn't sure what happened when he walked out of the theater. He said he walked out of one movie, but felt like he'd walked into another one.

“It’s scary but at the end of the day, you’re just glad it wasn’t something worse," Bouquette said.

Bouquette said he's glad the woman is in stable condition now and said he'll be back for another movie soon. He said unfortunately, this is the world we live in.

“I guess like in the back of your head but you push it down and you’re like ‘oh I’m going to be fine. I try to be optimistic about it," Bouquette said.