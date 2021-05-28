Woman stabbed multiple times after refusing to do sexual things with suspect, police say

A woman attempted to run from a man after refusing to do sexual things with him. He then stabbed her multiple times in the stomach, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was stabbed multiple times by a man after she refused to do sexual things with him, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened a little after midnight Friday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Hamilton Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the woman lying in a driveway with multiple stab wounds to her stomach. She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The woman told police she was walking down the sidewalk when she was approached by a man in his 20s.

After trying to get her to do sexual things, and her refusing, she attempted to run away. The man reportedly chased her and then stabbed her.

The woman told police she thought he was punching her, then looked down and realized she had been stabbed. The suspect ran east on Culebra Road toward Zarzamora. No arrests have been reported.