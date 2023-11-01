Some San Antonio residents express concerns about eminent domain in proposed VIA route

The Advanced Rapid Transit project is set to be 11.7 miles long, and will run north to south from the San Antonio International Airport to Steves Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Concerns were growing on the Southeast side about a new rapid transit but route.

The project, proposed by VIA, will run a non-stop service north to south from the San Antonio International Airport to Steves Avenue.

Its goal is to help people get to their destinations faster.

Neighbors told KENS 5 their biggest fear is losing property under eminent domain.

Wednesday evening at 6:30, Highland Park residents sat alongside VIA representatives for a neighborhood meeting inside the James A. Bode Community Center off Rigsby.

It was a packed house, as neighbors voiced their concerns for the new bus route.

"It's very important that they come by and explain themselves," said Isaac Mendoza about VIA. Mendoza is the Secretary for the Highland Park Neighborhood Association.

The focus of the discussion in Wednesday's meeting was ART -- the Advanced Rapid Transit project (www.keepsamoving.com). ART is part of the program Keep SA Moving.

"Tonight, we get a better idea on New Braunfels mostly, Steves, Rigsby and Fair Avenue," Mendoza explained. "That's all the Highland Park neighborhood."

The ART project is 11.7 miles long. VIA says it will increase bus stop frequencies along the route to 15 minutes or less and add more evening, late-night and weekend service.

Parts of the route will add a center lane exclusively for the VIA bus. This will only happen on streets with enough room to accommodate the center lane, like San Pedro.

For Highland Park residents, they just want to ensure their property is protected.

"There are no improvements that will impact the right of way or eminent domain in this particular south area," said VIA Spokesperson, Lorraine Pulido.

On the route south of Steves, Pulido says there will be no new construction.

North of Steves, there will be minor additions for buses, like bus pads. VIA says they're sending letters and knocking on doors of any residents or commercial landowners who may be affected.

At the moment, VIA is in the creation phase of the ART project and is still accepting and welcoming resident feedback (www.viainfo.net).

"I think we're doing a really good job at making sure we have open communications with all of our community members," said Pulido. "That's one of the reasons why we're here today because we realized clarification was needed."

The ART project will cost $330 million. Half will be funded by the federal government, the other half will use part of our sales tax funds. VIA says this is the first VIA transit program to get federal funds.

VIA says the project will have zero impact on bus fares.

Service on this new, non-stop route is planned to start in 2027.