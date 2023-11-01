Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Grizzlies

The Spurs are on a two-game losing skid.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-28) will face the Memphis Grizzlies (26-13) tonight in Memphis. It will be the second game of a home-home series in Memphis between the two teams. Memphis is 2-0 versus the Spurs this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 121-113 home loss versus the Grizzlies.

Tre Jones had 18 points and seven assists to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 16 points. Malakai Branham finished with 12 points and two rebounds while Jakob Poeltl recorded 13 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

San Antonio trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half but was able to pull within single digits and took the lead late in the second half.

Spurs' Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell did not play due to injuries.

"It's like nobody wanted to be there then both teams picked it up in the second half," Gregg Popovich said. "They [Memphis] made more shots than we did for sure and we made too many mistakes. At least we found the grunt in the second half and we gave ourselves a chance."

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys today.

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-GRIZZLIES

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Grizzlies have won six-straight games.

2. The Grizzlies are now 25-2 when scoring 110-plus points.

3. The Grizzlies are 17-3 at home, the best home winning percentage (.850) in the NBA.

4. The Spurs are 0-13 on the road when trailing after the third period.

5. The Spurs have given up 121 points in two-straight games.