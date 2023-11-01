SAPD: Woman fatally struck by car amid chaos of west-side fight

Police say they are still looking for the suspected driver, who faces manslaughter or murder charges.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a 29-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a large fight on the west side Wednesday night.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department arrived to the area of Angela Walk and South Picoso Street around 8:20 p.m., where they were told a large group of people were involved in the physical argument. Officials say three of them got into a car to flee the area, but not before hitting the unidentified victim.

No one else was hurt.

SAPD says two individuals were detained for questioning, but they're still looking for the driver suspected of hitting the woman. They're expected to be charged with manslaughter or murder once in custody.

