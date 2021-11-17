SAPD: Exchange of gunfire between two drivers results in injured VIA passenger

Authorities said the shooting unfolded between two drivers on the east side, adding the VIA bus wasn't a target.

SAN ANTONIO — An exchange of gunfire between two drivers on the east side Wednesday night resulted in the injury of an innocent bystander, authorities say, when a stray bullet pierced the window of a VIA bus they were riding in.

The victim, identified only as being 38 years old, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

San Antonio Police officials said no one else was injured in the shooting, which unfolded shortly before 8 p.m. near Stolnet and Martin Luther King. One of the shooters eventually called police from a nearby McDonald's, saying he was involved in the incident. Two bullet holes were visible on their truck.

Police are still investigating what led up to the gunfire. It's unclear at this time if anyone has been arrested.