San Antonio man offering $2,000 reward for missing Chihuahua

SAN ANTONIO — How can one animal mean so much to a person? A San Antonio man says you would understand if you met Joe the Chihuahua.

Earnest Glenn said his black truck was stolen along the 8000 block of I-10 West in San Antonio early Monday afternoon. His longtime companion, Joe, was inside the vehicle.

“Just means the world to me,” Glenn said, fighting back tears. “You know, the dog meant more to me than the vehicle, by far.”



Joe was 5 months old when he was adopted. Glenn said when he initially saw the dog, he didn’t think too far beyond the surface.

“He's covered in mud, fleas and everything,” he recalled. “I look at him and my son's like, 'That's not much of a dog.'"

But Glenn took him home anyway, and they soon became inseparable. For the last seven years, he said, they've done everything together.

Joe has even become the mascot of his business, Topaz Cleaning and Restoration. Staff and customers have grown close to the dog.

“He's up in the morning, leaves with me in the morning. He goes on the job site with me,” Glenn said. “What makes him who he is and why he is cared for by so many people.”



Glenn said his truck was eventually recovered, but Joe was not inside.

"These were professionals. They had on my truck a new license plate, new registration plate; they just abandoned it. There was ball cap in the truck, there was a knife in the truck. None of it was mine."

Through the help of friends and strangers, he’s been able to share pictures and information about Joe. Now he's offering a $2,000 to bring the beloved Chihuahua home.

“It gives me a little faith in people. It seems like we've gotten away from that and now to see people come and just, out of their hearts, help me find my dog,” said Glenn. “I just needed that personally from people.”

If you have any information about Joe, you can contact Glenn by clicking here.