'All of our neighbors were there to help': Community jumps in to help dog rescued from house fire

It took a village to save Jake, a beloved Labradoodle rescued from a burning home this week.

BOERNE, Texas — Many are calling something that happened in Boerne Tuesday night a miracle, one made possibly by a group of neighbors who dropped what they were doing for a dog.

Jake the Labradoodle was home when the house he shares with his human family caught fire.

Boerne firefighters who arrived on scene knew that the people who lived in the house were all safe, but when they learned Jake was somewhere inside, in the choking smoke, they began a search-and-rescue mission.

Rescuers say as some worked on knocking down the fire, Boerne firefighters Cito Garza and Gerard Silva braved a smoky hallway to search for Jake. They found him barely breathing, and carried the unconscious pup outside to paramedics who had already assembled the specialty medical equipment needed to save the day.

"Gerard had put his oxygen mask from his fire mask, his scba (self-contained breathing apparatus), on the dog to try to give him a little more oxygen," said Chris Kniffin, one of the responding paramedics. "At that point we pulled out our gear to start ventilating the dog."

Kniffin said the specialty mask they used, which comes in custom sizes for dogs and cats, is carried on every Boerne fire and medic unit, a gift from Project Breathe.

"It was a great donation and it has come in handy," Kniffin said, saying the gift is what made a good outcome possible. "We have rewarding days and sad days, but there's days like that just separate from all the rest of them."

The first responder said that, with Don Davis and Ryan Lynch assisting, the team worked together for more than 20 minutes to bring Jake around.

But they weren't alone. Pictures snapped at the scene show a Boerne Police officer holding a high-intensity flashlight to break through the dark night.

Someone who knew that a veterinarian lived across the street made sure Dr. Kristyn Kimball was called.

"All of our neighbors were there to help," Kimball said. "And as I took it all in, in the moment as I ran toward the house, it was just really inspiring to see the number of people there to help this family."

Kimball, who said the family was brand new in the neighborhood, said it was heartwarming to see everyone cheering for Jake.

"This is the story of people who don't know each other that immediately bonded and came together for a common goal. It's how I met my new neighbor, and to see how everyone laid everything down to be there to help someone in need was very inspiring," Kimball said.

Kniffin said with the doctor's advice, they were able to administer medicine to help Jake breathe, as well as fluids to support and stabilize him immediately.

Watching the rescue effort start to work, Kimball said, was an awesome moment.

"This is a testament to the Boerne community and the human spirit. I feel so blessed to be a part of the community," she said.

Kniffin said as the drugs began to work, Jake surprised everyone with a dramatic comeback.

"About that time, Jake just stood up! Out of nowhere, he just stood up and scared all of us, and then you could hear every one of us in that circle just start cheering, like 15 or 20 of us just started cheering," Kniffin said.

"The best moment for me was when Jake just popped up and there was this tumultuous shout of joy from everyone," Kimball added. "There was just so much joy in that moment in the midst of tragedy."

"There were a lot of neighbors watching and everyone you could see, multiple people were crying and smiling because everyone wanted Jake to survive," Kniffin said.

He added the satisfying result was the perfect medicine for the troubling times everyone has been enduring.

"The times we've been in since the beginning of 2020, people are definitely searching for the good things that make them feel better, even if it's for a few minutes," Kniffin said. "That was definitely one of the best moments of my career for sure. It's days like that that you never forget."

Because another medic unit was on scene to treat any people that might have needed help, and because Kimball's clinic was just blocks away, the paramedics had permission to take Jake by ambulance for more advanced care.

Kimball said Jake was taken to a San Antonio animal hospital for additional treatment and that his outlook for recovery is good.

Jake's family, still reeling from the loss of their new home, said they needed time to recover from the shock before commenting. But they said they were very grateful for all the first responders, neighbors and volunteers who rushed in to help when things looked bleak.