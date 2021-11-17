'A long time coming': Frio County Jail reopens as a full-time facility for the first time in six years

The Frio County Sheriff's Office and county leaders celebrated the reopening of the jail after it was shut down by the state in 2015.

FRIO COUNTY, Texas — Frio County leaders celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday morning. The county jail, which was shut down six years ago after failing to adhere to state jail standards—reopened as a full-time county jail facility.

Members of the Frio County Sheriff’s Office, county leaders and elected officials with the city of Pearsall joined the celebrations.

The ribbon-cutting was a moment that left some overjoyed, and for many, they never thought this day would come.

“It was a promise that was made to the people of this community that we’d be the ones to get it done, and to have it work out is just so exciting,” Deputy Chief Peter Salinas told KENS 5.

“A long time coming” | today the Frio County Sheriff and other officials are gathering to announce the county jail will officially reopen to a full time facility, six years after it was shut down by the state. @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/P64uHGAm0k — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) November 17, 2021

Staff gave a tour of the facility to show off the major renovations done.

Projects that were completed include renovated plumbing systems, toilet and shower replacements in cells, phone line replacements, heating and air, inmate intercom systems, a new recreation yard, and the purchase of major kitchen and laundry appliances.

“My staff…they were pushed harder than I’ve pushed any other staff during my time as an administrator in law enforcement,” Salinas said.

Some parts of the jail have yet to be renovated—it’s a reminder of how things used to be. Salinas says the costs saved from housing inmates within the county will be able to fund future renovations and additional job opportunities.

“These past months, we’ve had to house up to 50 people outside of Frio County, it’s cost us upwards of $50,000 to $70,000 a month. That’s something that we believe will be able to cut by a minimum of two-thirds,” Salinas said.

The jail non-compliance meant Frio County was only able to hold suspects for 72 hours before they were sent to neighboring counties.

Salinas says this will allow the department to serve the public better, especially due to the ripple effects of the border crisis. Salinas says suspected human smugglers have inundated deputies with daily pursuits.

“In all honesty, not being able to house the subjects suspected of this, it’s a travesty to our community members, we know we’ll be better able to serve our public when we catch these criminals,” Salinas said.

A new jail leaves public leaders impressed with what the sheriff has done since taking office 10 months ago.

“This is a banner day for the city of Pearsall and the county of Frio. It’s not a good day for the criminal element of Frio County because we got a place to put you now,” county attorney Jason Sindon said.

Commissioner Jose Asuncion shared the same sentiment.

“It was a unique problem. They faced a skeptical public, skeptical public officials…but Sheriff Morse and Chief Salinas came, they presented a plan, they presented a budget, they were persistent,” the commissioner said.