Von Ormy police officer's patrol car bursts into flames after striking vehicle left in main lanes on I-35

SAN ANTONIO — A Von Ormy officer was seriously injured after striking a vehicle that had crashed earlier and that had been left abandoned on I-35, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 35 near SW Loop 410.

Police said the officer was traveling south when he came up over a hill and crashed into the other vehicle, which had been left in the main lanes of the interstate by another driver.

The police unit caught fire, authorities said. The officer as able to get out of the unit and was taken to University Hospital.

The Von Ormy Police Department identified the officer as Sgt. Fernandez on their Facebook page. The post says Fernandez has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home with his family.

"We are truly blessed that he was able to walk away with minor injuries," the post says.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody near Ray Ellison Drive and Southwest Loop 410, police said. Charges in this case are pending.