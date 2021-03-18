Four people hospitalized after crash on northwest side

When police arrived, they found two vehicles had collided; one of the drivers reportedly T-boned the other.

SAN ANTONIO — Four people were hospitalized after a crash on the city's northwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around midnight Thursday at the intersection of Wurzbach and Babcock Road.

When police arrived, they found two vehicles had collided; one of the drivers reportedly T-boned the other.

Authorities believe one of the vehicles made a left turn onto Wurzbach from the gas station while the other was traveling west on Wurzbach. The vehicle leaving the gas station was then T-boned by the other, police believe.

Two people were inside each vehicle and all four them of them were taken to University Hospital. One person is in critical condition, two are in serious and one is stable but injured, police said.

Their identifications were not reported, and it is unknown if alcohol played a role. Wurzbach Road was shut down for a few hours while authorities investigated.