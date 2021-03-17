Suspect holds man at gunpoint, steals vehicle, police say

Police are still searching for the suspect. The vehicle is a 2017 black Chevy Silverado.

A man was held at gunpoint and carjacked south of downtown, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Mitchell Street.

The man reportedly told police he was driving down West Mitchell when another man waved for him to pull over. The man stopped the vehicle, and the suspect then pulled out a rifle and tried to carjack him, police said.

The victim, still inside the car, then tried to take off; while in reverse, he backed into a utility pole. The suspect then got inside the car and took off.

Authorities said the victim was able to get out of the car and was not injured.

Police are still searching for the suspect. The vehicle is a 2017 black Chevy Silverado.

CPS Energy was also contacted to repair the damaged power pole, but it does not appear that any power outages took place after the crash.