SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio was founded on its missions in the 1700s and after 300 years, they’ve survived the test of time. The question now is whether they will last for the next three decades.

Researchers from the University of Texas at San Antonio are on a mission to preserve the missions starting with Concepción. Professor Antonio Martinez-Molina is leading a study that observes the effects of water damage from rainfall on the roof, rising damp on the ground filtering into the mission’s walls, and interior condensation from the air conditioning.

"This building wasn’t built by architects. It was built by missionaries. The thing is, they didn’t consider how to kick that water out of the building,” Professor Martinez-Molina said.

Already, there's a noticeable difference in the color tones of Mission Concepción's stone walls. Martinez-Molina said it has much to do with water damage. To replace the decades-old air conditioning system will be a risky and delicate process.

“We’ll have only one shot,” he said. “This is a historic building. It’s one of the oldest buildings in the country. Before we touch anything, we have to make sure that what we’re going to do is going to be useful, is going to be respectful to the building, and is going to be comfortable for the parish and tourists using the building.”

Martinez-Molina said if we don’t act now, these missions may not last the next 300 years.

“They will start falling apart…maybe not in two years, maybe not in five, but probably in 10 or 20 years, they will start destroying themselves,” he explained.

