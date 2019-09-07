SAN ANTONIO — Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo doo, you know the tune!

Well, get ready to hear this song live, because Baby Shark Live! is coming to the Alamo City this fall.

On October 16, 2019 at p.m, Baby Shark and his friend Pinkfong will take center stage at the Majestic Theatre for an adventure into the sea, all the while singing and dancing through new and classic songs.

Tickets for Baby Shark Live! range from $19.,50 and $49.50 per person and will go on sale this Friday, July 12 at 11 a.m.

Baby Shark, the viral song by Pinkfong about a family of sharks connected with kids all around the globe, entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32.

The Baby Shark Dance video has more than 3 billion views on YouTube.

You can visit babysharklive.com for more information.