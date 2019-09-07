SAN ANTONIO — The 39th Annual Ford River Parade celebrated Christmas in July by introducing ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons as the Grand Marshal.

A press conference took place Tuesday that also included information regarding sponsorships, music lineups, artists and more, also available on the Riverwalk website.

Tickets go on sale July 9 and the event takes place Friday, November 29.

The Ford River Parade was ranked as the 4th best parade in the country by USA Today, beating out the Macy's Day Parade and other well-known parades.

For more information, visit the San Antonio Riverwalk events page.