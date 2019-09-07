INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — A woman was seen on video tampering with buckets of ice cream at an Indian Shores ice cream shop on multiple different occasions, an arrest report claims.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jung Soon Wypcha, 66, was seen using the bathroom with the door wide open on five different occasions in the back room of the ice cream shop -- beginning June 17. In each incident, the affidavit claims she does not wash her hands before walking over to the freezer where the organic ice cream is stored and putting her hands in the containers of ice cream.

Wypcha is seen picking her nose before putting her hands in the ice cream, Indian Shores police say. Another video shows her spitting into the ice cream containers after opening the freezer, according to the affidavit.

Investigators say the next day, she tried again to open the freezer but was unable to do so.

On June 22, Wypcha is reportedly seen going into the bathroom. As she is unable to open the lock, she uses one of the buckets used to churn the homemade ice cream to urinate into, according to the affidavit. She then empties the bucket into the rinsing sink used for washing ice cream utensils, police claim.

She opened the freezer to put her hands inside and leaves the room, the affidavit adds.

The affidavit says that on another occasion, she's seen opening the freezer and taking the lid off one of the ice cream containers, but her hand movements were covered by the freezer door.

The business was forced to close, and the incidents caused around $2,000 worth of product damage for public safety, according to law enforcement.

Wypcha was arrested Monday around 12:30 p.m. and was issued a bond of $50,000. She's charged with criminal mischief and going against the Florida anti-tampering act.