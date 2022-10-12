Uber driver, passenger shot in northwest San Antonio

The passenger had gotten into some type of altercation before calling the Uber. The suspects followed the Uber and opened fire on the vehicle, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — An Uber driver and passenger were shot after being followed by suspects from a bar Saturday morning, officials say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 6800 block of NW Loop 410 at the Red Roof for a reported shooting.

Police say an Uber passenger had gotten into some type of altercation at Bombshells before calling the Uber. While the victim was being driven to their destination in the Uber, the suspects followed the driver and opened fire on the vehicle hitting the Uber driver three times and the passenger one time.

The driver pulled over at a Red Roof Inn and called for help. Both the driver and the passenger were taken to University Hospital in stable condition, police say.

Police are currently working to identify who the suspects are.

