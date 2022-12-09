BCSO searches for vehicle suspected in shooting of 12-year-old boy

Salazar says the boy was sent to a local hospital and is is expected to recover.

SAN ANTONIO — A 12-year-old boy was shot after a disagreement on the west side, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The incident occurred on Bear Springs Drive around 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Salazar says the boy was involved in the sale of an illegal substance and after a disagreement several shots were fired. The boy was shot only once in his lower extremities, according to Salazar.

BCSO is searching for a dark colored vehicle, imported, and dirty. Anyone with information is asked to call (210) 335-6070.