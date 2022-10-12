1 person dead after small explosion in far southeast Bexar County, officials say

One person is dead following a small explosion, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a small explosion where one person died, officials say.

San Antonio Police responded to K-BAR Friday night around 11:35 p.m. Police said they received multiple calls about a small explosion and confirmed that a small explosion did happen, but more details were not released.

One person was confirmed dead by the medical examiner.

Police did not release any more details, but said the investigation will continue once daytime comes.

---

