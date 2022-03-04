Two men shot at apartment complex on northwest side, officials say

Investigators are looking into why two men were shot at a northwest side apartment complex.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to figure out what led to two men getting shot at a northwest side apartment complex Sunday morning, officials say.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 3700 block of Wurzbach Road for a shooting. Police said two men were shot in the hallway of the apartment building.

Both men were taken to University Hospital --- one in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

Investigators are now trying to piece together what happened. They say multiple suspects were involved in the shooting and multiple shots were fired.