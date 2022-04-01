SAPD body cam video shows officers pursuing, fatally shooting wanted man

Kevin Johnson was wanted on a pair of felony warrants when police shot and killed him March 14, authorities said.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from a March 15, 2022 story.

Body camera video released to the public Friday shows a March pursuit during which San Antonio Police shot and killed a 27-year-old man after he allegedly reached for a firearm.

The video, which runs 6 minutes and 35 seconds, can be seen in its entirety here. (WARNING: Violent content.) The video shows officers spotting Johnson on a bike on the west side before starting to chase him on foot.

After emerging from shallow water in an embankment, police can be heard yelling, "Drop it!" and then "Gun, gun, gun!" before opening fire in Johnson's direction. A barrage of bullets can be heard from multiple firearms.

An SAPD official narrating the video said police "spotted a gun in his right hand as he exited the shallow water." The footage appears to show something in Johnson's hand, and a gun can be spotted near his body as officers approach.

Authorities said Kevin Johnson was wanted on a pair of felony warrants, hence officers' attempts to stop him before he apparently tried to flee.

Following the March 14 incident, SAPD Chief William McManus said three officers opened fire in the shooting. Johnson was wanted for violating parole and assault of an officer.

Neighbors, friends and family gathered at the site of the shooting in the aftermath, at which point bystanders briefly started throwing objects at officers and cursing them.

A KENS 5 photographer spotted the growing crowd rocking a police car, apparently in an attempt to tip it over. In response, SAPD officers used pepper spray to disperse the group. Police arrested at least one person during the fracas.

The next day, community advocates demanded release of the body cam footage.

“Regardless of whether he was armed or not, this is a clear show of excessive force,” Ananda Tomas, a representative with the local police accountability group ACT 4 SA, said at the time.