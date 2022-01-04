Teen shot in the head, another teen shot in the arm on the west side, police say

The teen who was shot in the head was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the other one is in stable condition, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — One teen is fighting for his life after and another one is recovering after being shot in the head on the west side Friday morning, officials said.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 5600 block of Culebra for a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a teenager with a gunshot wound to the head.

That victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Less than half a mile away, another teen was shot in the arm at the Valero Gas Station located in the 1300 block of Culebra. That victim was taken to the hospital in stable conditon.