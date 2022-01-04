Local minister grieving death of his son after shooting on the east side

The teen’s father is well-known east San Antonio minister and community advocate Darrell Boyce.

SAN ANTONIO — A minister who has been a passionate advocate for peace is preparing to bury his son.

19-year-old Avonte Boyce was shot multiple times in the east side Promise Zone Thursday afternoon.

He died soon after being rushed to the hospital.

The teen’s father is well-known east San Antonio minister and community advocate Darrell Boyce.

On Hays Street, in the heart of the Promise Zone, where millions of public dollars have been invested in the promise of building better lives, there are broken hearts.

Friend and fellow minister Royce “Sully” Sullivan said he considers the murder devastating, as he and the elder Boyce have been involved in community work since they were in high school together at Sam Houston many years ago.

“For years Darrell Boyce has worked to make a difference, since the late 90s at least,” Sullivan said, adding “Darrell Boyce goes all the way back to a group called Ganging Up For Christ. We would stump. We would step. We would sing. We had praise dancing,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said “These things were going on year-round because violence goes on year round.”

“Unfortunately, it’s finally hit a person that has had all hands on deck to stop this very thing,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said people who have been homebound during the pandemic are suffering from isolation and the community needs to learn how to work together again.

“Let’s not have a town hall meeting but let’s have community incubators. We need somewhere to share and hear what people are feeling,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said people want to live in peace, adding “We are all hurting the same way and we are all wanting to grow together.”

At the time of the shooting, San Antonio Police said they have leads and are looking for a particular suspect.

Investigators said the younger Boyce was shot in a parking lot of the East Meadows complex and he collapsed when he ran to a nearby apartment to escape.

Online, Boyce asked for prayers for his family and made a plea for the gunman to turn himself in. Anyone with clues is urged to call the SAPD Homicide division at 210-207-7635.

Boyce, who has sponsored vigils for many victims over many years, said a balloon release will be held in memory of his son April 4 at 4pm near the spot where he died, at a park on Lamar Street between Mittman and Gevers. Funeral services have not been announced.