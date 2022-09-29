Caught on camera: San Antonio driver crashes into garage

The truck, believed to be a black Ford pick-up, hit the garage late Friday night and left the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a truck that crushed a garage at an East Side home.

Video exclusively obtained by KENS 5 shows the truck running a stop sign and speeding into a house on the East Side.

The family who lives there says they feel lucky nobody was home at the time, but they are still distraught.

Although it was reported late Friday night, witnesses and evidence left behind give a strong indication of what kind of vehicle was responsible.

Along Castle Vie Drive, Nora Mena and her husband keep a close eye on their two daughters.

“They usually want to ride bikes…I usually come out here and sit with them, this is usually where we sit and look where the accident happened,” Mena points to two chairs next to the garage which is now boarded up.

Security cameras at their house show a black truck speeding past a stop sign on Castle Bridge Drive and going straight into the garage, backing out and then leaving the scene.

Mena, who was visiting family out of town got a notification when her alarms went off.

“I just saw a lot of dust and I thought maybe a dust storm happened,” Mena said.

“It’s just hard knowing that we could’ve been up here. My husband has a pool table in there, and we play in there. We usually play together,” Mena says the pool table is now unplayable.

The garage was damaged from the front doors to the back of the house. The pool table is now unplayable and the family’s washer and dryer were damaged.

The truck’s mirror and fender were left behind.

Since the Mena family was gone, neighbors put up the plywood on the garage.

Another group of neighbors captured video of the truck leaving the scene almost hitting a pedestrian on the way out.

“It hurts even more knowing that it took off, not caring if anybody was hurt in the home,” Mena says although she’s glad to be okay, the crash changes her view.

“I can’t even let my daughter’s play out front, like, I can’t even feel comfortable at my own home now.”