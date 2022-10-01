Check out a Houston rapper-turned-comedian, Earth's most remote locales and a new McNay exhibit this weekend in San Antonio

Here's your weekly roundup of the biggest happenings taking place in the Alamo City this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — Chingo Bling to bring the laughs

The Houston-born rapper and comedian will return to the city where he attended college for several shows at the north side’s Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club. The creator of several albums and a 2017 Netflix special titled “They Can’t Deport Us All,” Chingo Bling – true to his name – is known for being frank onstage, no matter what kind of performance he’s putting on.

When: Thursday through Sunday, at various times.

Cost: Tickets start at $50 for a general admission table for two. Buy here.

Where: Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club (618 Northwest Loop 410)

Explore faraway lands without leaving downtown

The Tobin Center’s Nat Geo Live series continues with “Capturing the Impossible,” a presentation anchored by veteran filmmaker Bryan Smith sharing his travels to some of the planet’s most remote locations.

Touting himself as “Nat Geo’s go-to cinematographer for extreme adventure,” Smith’s documentary films have won awards at various film festivals while fostering the reputation as someone who gets the shot no matter how ferocious the circumstances.

When: Sunday, at 2 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $15. Buy here.

Where: The Tobin Center’s H-E-B Performance Hall (100 Auditorium Circle)

Meet fellow South Texas book-lovers

The Boerne Book and Arts Festival returns to the Hill Country this weekend, along with more than a dozen authors and publishers who have helped tell the story of Texas. More than just a one-stop shop to find the latest in Lone Star State literature, the festival also features readings, panels and dance performances.

When: Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Boerne’s Main Plaza

Nature meets inspiration at the McNay

Austin-based artist Lance Letscher puts a whole new spin on the garden variety of art, in his vivid new solo exhibit “Homes and Gardens.”

The McNay showcase features more than 20 of his works—dynamic pieces crafted from various materials including record covers, magazines, diaries and antique notebooks. Letscher’s work has been displayed everywhere from New Mexico and Texas to Spain and France.

When: Exhibition ongoing until Feb. 26.

Cost: Included with general admission; buy museum tickets here.

Where: McNay Art Museum (6000 North New Braunfels Ave.)

Tune in to a Texas-sized concert

It’s a concert experience worthy of the Lone Star State: Various performers will join the Heart of Texas Concert Band for its Sunday concert “Texas, a State Like No Other,” a show which will also premiere the ballet version of “Seis Colores de Tejas.”

When: Sunday, at 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend; get tickets ahead of time here.

Where: Lila Cockrell Theatre (200 East Market St.)

Plus...

It's the last weekend to catch the Public Theater of San Antonio's production of "American Mariachi," a '70s-set story about family and community come to life with live music. In keeping with the theme of Hispanic culture, Latino artists and designers will be selling their wares at a Hispanic Heritage Mercado, set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Excited about spooky season? Grab a lawn chair and blanket and head to Mission Marquee Plaza, which on Saturday will host a screening of "The Addams Family 2," released last year (other October movies scheduled for the series include "Edward Scissorhands" and last year's "Venom" sequel).