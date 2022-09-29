'Terrible and senseless act' | Five shot dead in McGregor, suspect arrested

McGregor's mayor said the police and suspect exchanged gunfire before he was ultimately taken into custody.

MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were shot to death early Thursday morning in McGregor, according to McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering.

Hering said police were called around 7:30 a.m. to West 8th St. and Monroe St. on a report of shots fired.

Police arrived at the scene where the suspect began shooting at them. Officers fired back. Hering did not say whether the suspect was shot but he was taken into custody.

Hering said five people were killed in the shooting incident.

"This terrible and senseless act of violence has devastated our town," said Hering. "While the families are being notified of the details, we ask that you keep them, the officers, and the community of McGregor in your thoughts and prayers."

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said Texas Rangers were investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Hering also said Rangers were assisting in the shooting incident investigation.

McGregor Superintendent James Lenamon sent a notice to parents after the schools were placed on a brief lockdown. Lenamon said the lockdown was in place for about 15 minutes.

"Rest assured, that the mental and physical well-being of every student and staff member is our top priority," said Lenamon. "We will be here today, and in the days to come, to meet the needs our your children."

A post to the Troy Independent School District Facebook page said all its middle school, freshman and junior varsity football games with McGregor schools were canceled for Thursday due to the "tragic shooting in the McGregor community."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved," the post reads.

The district also said a decision on whether to play the Friday night game had not been made.

A family member of two of the people killed gave 6 News permission to identify them. Renee Flores said Lori and her daughter Natalie Aviles were innocent bystanders.

"Lori was Associate Pastor at Bethlehem Christian Church and love [sic] her community," Flores said. "Natalie was a worship leader at the church and helped with the media and also going to school to be a nurse practitioner."

Lori also left behind two sons who attend McGregor High School, Flores said.

Laila Hidrogo, Lori's niece, organized a Go Fund Me page for the family.