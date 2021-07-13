Three people killed when car hits boulders, crashes into tree on northwest side

It happened around 2 a.m. near Babcock Road and Clear Rock Drive, near Loop 1604. A fourth person was taken to the hospital and a fifth victim was treated on scene.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people died overnight in a major crash on the city's northwest side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the car they were in had five occupants.

It happened around 2 a.m. near Babcock Road and Clear Rock Drive, near Loop 1604. A fourth person was taken to the hospital (their condition is not known) and a fifth victim was treated on scene.

When police officers arrived, they found the car crashed into a tree with three people ejected from the vehicle. All three were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Investigators said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Babcock Road when it left the roadway, hit some large boulders and ramped into the air landing in a tree.

Babcock is shut down in both directions while the scene is being processed.