Rock thrown from highway overpass breaks truck's windshield, and it isn't the first time

Another woman was sent to the hospital in June after a cinderblock was thrown at her car from the exact same overpass at I-37 and New Braunfels Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — A loud crash is all one woman heard after a rock was allegedly thrown from an overpass at I-37 and New Braunfels Avenue.

The rock broke the windshield and damaged the roof of Gloria Edouard's Toyota 4-Runner, which they believe will be totaled.

Due to a prior incident within the same location, they do not think this is a coincidence.

Edouard and her sister were in the car at the time, driving home around 9:00 pm on Wednesday night when the shattered glass disrupted their night.

"That was traumatic on the noise because it was a really big noise on that truck," Edouard said.

Edouard says she gripped both hands on the steering wheel and kept driving in order to pull off the highway safely.

"I just kept going, I don't want to know what happened, don't want to see the sides," Edouard recalls.

"All my glass was broken and so I couldn't even see right," Edouard said.

It wasn't until she pulled off the highway at the next exit that she fully realized the extent of the damage.

Her husband Ben Edouard went back to the scene with a neighbor the next day and found parts of the rock in the left emergency lane.

"The big rock was sitting there shattered...on impact I guess the rock hit the truck at that speed, ricocheted up to the bridge, hit the bridge and crashed down on the left side," he said.

Edouard's family learns on June 7 at the exact same intersection, a woman was sent to the hospital after a cinder block crashed through her windshield around 3:30 a.m.

"They could've seriously hurt two families, that person needs God so he can let go of the hate he has," Ben Edouard said.

KENS 5 reached out to the San Antonio Police Department to ask if the two incidents are related and we've yet to hear from them.

The Edouards have many questions but are grateful for their safety.