Drunk driver facing charges after crashing, seriously injuring woman

The passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver is facing drunk driving charges after seriously injuring a woman in a crash Thursday morning, police said.

At 2:20 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 6600 block of UTSA Boulevard to reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed with two victims.

Both occupants in the car were transported to University Hospital. The female passenger was transported in serious condition and the driver was transported with minor injuries.

Police say the driver was headed east on UTSA at a high rate of speed, veered off the roadway, struck a utility pole then rolled multiple times.