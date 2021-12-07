Two people injured in rollover on U.S. 281 at Bitters Road

The crash happened around 3 a.m. According to preliminary information from SAPD, a Hyundai Sonata was going southbound as it left the roadway and drove off the edge.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were injured in a serious rollover crash on U.S. Highway 281 at Bitters Road early Monday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, two males were inside one vehicle that ran off the main lanes.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. According to preliminary information from SAPD, a Hyundai Sonata was going southbound, just north of the Bitters Road overpass when it left the roadway, drove off the edge of the embankment and flipped over.