Three construction workers hit when car plows into convoy near downtown, police say

Witnesses told police the driver ran away from the scene after causing a crash that injured the three people – two of them suffered severe injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people became injured when a driver plowed into a construction convoy overnight near downtown – two of them are in serious condition, investigators said. That driver then ran from the scene on foot, police said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the driver also hit two company vehicles. Two male victims were transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition and one female victim was transported to Baptist Hospital with minor injuries.