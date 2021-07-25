Two killed, three airlifted to San Antonio hospitals after head-on collision in Fredericksburg

The driver of a pickup and the front passenger of the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — Two people are dead and three are injured after being involved in a head-on collision in Fredericksburg Saturday night, police say.

At 9:12 p.m., the Fredericksburg Police Department responded to a major accident in the 3000 block of SH 16 South involving two vehicles, according to the FPD Facebook page.

Police said a pickup truck and a minivan were involved in a head-on crash. The pickup was traveling southbound on SH 16 South and the minivan was traveling northbound on SH 16 South.

The driver of the pickup and the front seat passenger of the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene, FPD said.

The driver of the minivan and two rear seat passengers in the minivan were transported by air ambulance to hospitals in San Antonio with unknown injuries.