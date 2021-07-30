Driver looking at GPS on phone crashes into vehicle, police say

Authorities said it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor.

SAN ANTONIO — The driver of a pickup truck was looking at GPS on his phone when he ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday on Navarro and East Houston Street.

Police said the driver of the truck crashed into the other driver going westbound on East Houston Street. Then, the car hit a traffic signal pole.

There were two people in the car who police said were not seriously injured. There were two men in the truck; the passenger was taken to University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities said it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor.