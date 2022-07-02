'This house is not on fire' | Broken fireplace completely destroys home near downtown

A home with a 'this house is not on fire' sign catches fire Monday morning and is completely destroyed, officials say.

Just before 1 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire at the 400 block of Cass Avenue. Officials say the homeowner fell asleep with his fireplace on and woke up to the house on fire.

Officials said they responded to this house several times due to smoke from the fireplace coming out of the attic - the homeowner even had a sign on their door that said 'this house is not on fire'. Unfortunately, it was.