Head-on collision sends three people to hospital including a child, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A person driving on the road side of the road caused a head-on collision where three people were taken to the hospital including a woman and child, officials say.

Just before 11:30 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to San Pedro Avenue and Audobon Street for a crash.

Police said the driver of an F-150 was driving on in the wrong direction on San Pedro. Another driver tried to swerve to avoid a crash, but the F-150 hit the vehicle and that driver was ejected. The driver of the F-150 continued and rain into a building on the corner, police say.

The driver of the F-150 was taken to University Hospital in critical condition and a woman and child from the other vehicle were transported to the hospital as well.